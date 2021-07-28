Gary Lineker reacts to Man United deal to sign Raphael Varane

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to praise Manchester United for a good piece of transfer business after they announced a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Following weeks of intense speculation linking the 28-year-old defender with a move to Old Trafford, the Red Devils announced on Tuesday night that they had agreed a fee with Real Madrid for the transfer of the France international.

Manchester United are widely reported to be set to pay an initial fee of £34m for the France defender as they prepare to pair him with Harry Maguire at Old Trafford for next season.

Varane will now undergo a medical with Manchester United and discuss personal terms with the Red Devils as he aims to complete his transfer as quickly as possible.

Former England star Lineker was clearly impressed by Manchester United’s transfer move for Varane, who follows the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund at Old Trafford.

Responding to a tweet from Manchester United’s official Twitter account announcing the deal, Lineker simply said: “Now, that’s a damn good signing.”

Varane could make his Premier League debut for Manchester United when they host Leeds United at Old Trafford on 14 August.

