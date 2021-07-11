Manchester United continue to hold a “very strong interest” in signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move to bring the France international to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his options at the back and prepare for a Premier League title challenge next season.

Varane, 28, is out of contract at Real Madrid next summer and it remains to be seen whether the French defender will pen a new deal with the Spanish club or not.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for potential new signings at the back as Solskjaer looks to find a long-term partner for centre-half Harry Maguire.

The Premier League outfit have already signalled their ability to spend big on transfers this summer after they agreed a deal to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in recent days.

Now, reporter Castles has provided a detailed update on the Varane situation as Manchester United continue to be linked with the Real Madrid defender.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast last week, Castles said: “Varane wants to be paid at the same level as [David] Alaba [€10m per year net].

“He feels like he has been underpaid in terms of his contribution and longevity at the club. Now he has got himself in a position where he has the leverage to extract a good deal from a club whether he stays at Real Madrid or moves to the Premier League.

“There is a very strong interest from Manchester United – that’s correct. He’s a player they’ve pursued since he was in French football and they’ve had several goes [at signing him].

“Subsequently, they also see the opportunity to complete that deal but they’re aware it won’t be cheap.

“Florentino Perez was initially indicating a deal of €65m should he have to sell Varane. There is a feeling it might have to come down to €50m.

“There is a possibility of rolling players into the deal in the case of Manchester United.

“Donny van de Beek is an option seeing as Real Madrid wanted to sign him before he moved to Manchester United.

“Paul Pogba is an alternative option and a player who would like to go to Real Madrid.

“It’s still expensive as a transfer deal even if it’s half of what they paid for Harry Maguire [with] the overall package and the salary.

“It’s an expensive deal regardless of the discount on the transfer fee.”

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League and without a trophy last season.

