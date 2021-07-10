Manchester United remain in “direct contact” with Real Madrid about the possibility of signing Raphael Varane this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move to bring the 28-year-old centre-half to the Premier League as the clock ticks down on his contract at the Bernabeu.

Varane’s current deal with Real Madrid is set to expire next summer and the France international is yet to agree a new contract with the Spanish giants.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the defender as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Varane will end up staying at Real Madrid or moving to a new club, but Italian reporter Romano has now claimed that Manchester United are still in contact with the Spanish side about the possibility of landing the France international this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “Talking about Rafael Varane… The situation is the player is waiting to talk with the club and his agents.

“The feeling from Varane, and Real Madrid know about it, is that Varane wants to try something different. So this is the situation.

“It isn’t 100 per cent decided yet. Real Madrid will try to talk to Varane and convince him to sign a new contract but the player wants to try something new.

“That’s why Manchester United are interested. That’s why Manchester United are in direct contact with Real Madrid but at the moment there is no agreement between Manchester United and Real Madrid.

“They’re talking but it’s not in the final stages. We have to see the final price that Real Madrid ask for Varane.

“Manchester United are interested. They want Varane. They think personal terms won’t be an issue but now it’s time to see what Real Madrid are asking. Nothing is easy.”

Varane scored two goals in 31 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season.

