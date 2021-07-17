Manchester United are likely to have to spend big this summer if they are to be able to tempt Real Madrid into selling Raphael Varane, according to ESPN journalist Julien Laurens.

The 28-year-old France international has been linked with a possible move to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of the new season.

Varane has one year left to run on his contract with Real Madrid, meaning that the Spanish club are likely to want to resolve his future this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months’ time.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for reinforcements this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of a possible Premier League title challenge next season.

Reporter Laurens feels that the biggest stumbling block in a potential deal will be Manchester United negotiating a suitable fee with Real Madrid for the defender.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Laurens said: “I believe the discussions between Varane’s camp and Manchester United have been going for a few weeks now and there won’t be a problem finding an agreement.

“It’s not on paper and ready to be signed but, like we’ve been saying, the hardest bit will be between Manchester United and Real Madrid.

“He’s got one year on his contract and Real Madrid will want a lot of money for that.”

Meanwhile, fellow journalist Gabriele Marcotti feels that Manchester United will not have any problems agreeing personal terms with Varane.

Marcotti added: “Everyone is using the same language here. I’ve seen it on Sky, Gazzetta and Bild.

“[They’re saying] personal terms are not an issue. That’s a hint he is going to get paid what he wants.

“It suggests to me [that] Manchester United have already reached a deal with Varane’s people and they just need to work out a transfer fee with Real Madrid.”

Manchester United finished second in the Premier League and without a trophy last season.

