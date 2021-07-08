Manchester United are keen on a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer but are concerned about being used as “vehicle” for the defender to earn a better contract at the Spanish club, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in signing the France international this summer as the speculation about the 28-year-old defender’s future rumbles on.

Varane is out of contract at Real Madrid next summer and the Spanish club are likely to have to resolve the centre-half’s future this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

The Frenchman is widely considered to be one of the top central defenders in European football and he would likely make an excellent addition to the Manchester United team as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to steer the Red Devils to a Premier League title challenge next season.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has revealed that Manchester United are indeed keen on signing Varane, but they want to make sure that they are not simply being used in order for the player to earn a bigger contract at The Bernabeu.

Posting on Twitter, Sheth said: “Manchester United want Varane, but wary of being used as a vehicle for player to get a better contract at Real Madrid – like in 2015 with [Sergio] Ramos.

“Interest in Camavinga. Told both players coming to OT – while not impossible – is “remote in reality”. #MUFC #RMFC #Varane #Camavinga.”

Varane scored two goals in 31 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip