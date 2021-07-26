Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Raphael Varane ahead of his proposed transfer from Real Madrid, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring the French centre-half to Old Trafford this summer as they look add to their options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Varane will be out of contract at Real Madrid next summer and the Spanish club are likely to want to resolve his future one way or another in the coming weeks.

There has been plenty of speculation linking Varane with a move to Old Trafford in recent days as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to steer the Red Devils towards a Premier League title challenge next season.

According to journalist Romano, Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with the 28-year-old French defender and he has let Real Madrid know that he would like to move to Old Trafford.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “From what I know, Raphael Varane has an agreement with Manchester United on personal terms.

“They had the contract ready some days ago but now the agreement of personal terms is almost done.

“He wants to play for Manchester United. He has communicated to Real Madrid that he wants to play for Manchester United.

“Varane is a respectful guy and he’s a good guy. He’ll never break his relationship with the club. He won’t force a move to Manchester United.

“There is still no agreement done between the two clubs. They’re in direct contact and in the next few days there’ll be new direct contract to reach an agreement between the two clubs.

“We will see the final figure for the deal. Manchester United are pushing and insisting because Solskjaer wants Varane and Varane only wants Manchester United.

“So at the moment, there is nothing going on with Tottenham, PSG or Chelsea. He wants Manchester United because it’s something special for him.”

Varane scored two goals in 31 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season and also made four appearances for France at Euro 2020.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

