Luis Garcia: This signing would immediately make Man United title contenders

Luis Garcia believes that the signing of Raphael Varane would propel Manchester United to Premier League title contenders for next season.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Real Madrid defender to Old Trafford this summer as they look to bolster their options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

The 28-year-old’s contract at Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of next season, putting Manchester United in a strong negotiating position this year.

Manchester United have already signalled their intention to spend big on bolstering their squad this summer with the £73m capture of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be able to get a deal over the line for Varane in the coming days and weeks, but former Liverpool FC star Luis Garcia feels that he would be an excellent signing for the Red Devils.

Asked whether the signing of Varane would transform Manchester United into title contenders, Luis Garcia told ESPN FC: “Definitely yes.

“They had fantastic players last season but with Manchester City it wasn’t enough. There aren’t going to be many changes to the team – maybe three players.

“It’s important to have big players at the back and be organised at the back if you want to be contenders.

“You know that Sancho can break any single defence.

“I think this is a team that will be a contender to win the Premier League.”

Manchester United, who finished second and without a trophy last season, will take on Leeds United in their Premier League opener on 14 August.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip