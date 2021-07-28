Ray Parlour issues warning to Man United boss about Raphael Varane signing

Ray Parlour has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he will find himself under more pressure to deliver trophies next season following the signing of Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils announced that they had agreed a deal with Real Madrid to sign the defender on Tuesday night after weeks of speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

Varane is now set to undergo a medical and settle on personal terms with the Red Devils ahead of his big-money move to Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old France defender becomes Manchester United’s second major signing of the summer transfer window after the Red Devils completed a deal to bring in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

Former Arsenal midfielder believes that Varane will give the Red Devils a significant boost ahead of the new season but feels that Solskjaer will have to now deliver a serious title challenge next season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said: “I think most Manchester United fans will be very excited about Varane coming in.

“They’ve always looked to someone going alongside Harry Maguire going forwards.

“If they can get someone of his experience, 79 caps for France – he’s been there and done it, he’s played in big games, World Cup winner. I think that’s an excellent signing.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely can’t complain that he hasn’t been backed.

“To buy Sancho, now you’ve got Varane coming into your club… it puts a little bit more pressure on you, as a manager.

“But certainly it puts them in good stead. And if I look at some of the back fours of the top teams in the Premier League, Man City have got a great back-four.

“Liverpool when they’ve got their best back-four is superb. That was the big improvement for Man City last year, how John Stones and Ruben Dias really played well together, the way they closed it down and had a really good understanding.

“If Manchester United could get that right as well… Harry Maguire doesn’t miss many games. If he’s fit, he plays. He had a bit of an injury at the end of the season but he played every game before that.

“If you can put him and Varane together, I’m sure they’d be working on a good partnership there. It certainly gives Manchester United a massive upgrade on what they’ve had there before.”

Varane could be in line to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United, who finished second last season, when they take on Leeds United at Old Trafford in their opener on 14 August.

