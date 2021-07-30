Manchester United offered to include Paul Pogba as part of the deal to sign Raphael Varane this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The Red Devils on Tuesday announced that they had agreed a deal with Real Madrid, believed to be worth an initial £34m, to sign the France defender this summer following weeks of speculation about the move.

Varane is now set to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical with the Red Devils before his transfer to Old Trafford is completed.

Meanwhile, Pogba’s future at Old Trafford continues to be a talking point as the clock ticks down on his contract with the Red Devils.

The World Cup winner’s current deal is due to expire next summer and Manchester United are likely to be keen to resolve his situation one way or another this summer.

Now, McGarry has claimed that Pogba was offered to Real Madrid as part of the Varane discussions, but the Spanish club turned down the chance to sign the 28-year-old midfielder.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: “The Transfer Window Podcast has learned that during the conversations in Glasgow between representatives of Real Madrid and Manchester United with regards to Raphael Varane’s transfer, Pogba was offered as part of the deal in order to bring down the transfer fee or eliminate the transfer fee given it was €50m.

“You’d have to expect Pogba’s value, with one year left on his contract, would be around that mark if not even maybe less.

“It would depend how much Madrid valued trying to recruit the player…

“Even more interesting, Real Madrid said ‘no thanks’.”

Manchester United, who finished second and without a trophy last season, will kick off their campaign with a home clash against Leeds in the Premier League on 14 August.

