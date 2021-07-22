Manchester United have been in “direct contact” with Real Madrid about the possibility of signing Raphael Varane for the last week, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring the 28-year-old central defender to Old Trafford this summer as they look to strengthen their options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Varane’s situation at Real Madrid has been the subject of much speculation lately due in part to the fact that his contract at the Spanish club is due to expire at the end of next season.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be able to strike a deal with the Spanish giants as they look to bring in Varane as a centre-half partner for Harry Maguire.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has claimed that the Red Devils have been in contact with Real Madrid over the last seven days as they bid to agree a deal for the defender before the start of the new campaign.

Posting on Twitter, Varane said: “Manchester United are in direct contact with Real Madrid for Raphaël Varane since one week.

“Varane wants a Premier League experience but he’ll be respectful. He’s not breaking his relationship with Real.

“It’s up to the two clubs to reach an agreement. Talks on.”

Manchester United have already begun their summer spending by agreeing a deal to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

