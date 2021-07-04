‘A fabulous talent’: Rio Ferdinand raves about incoming Man United signing

Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Jadon Sancho following his fine performance for England against Ukraine on Saturday night.

Sancho made his first start of the tournament at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome as he helped Gareth Southgate’s men to claim a dominant 4-0 victory and book their place in the semi-finals against Denmark.

The 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes as he produced a solid performance and helped the Three Lions progress through to the last four.

His display came just days after Manchester United confirmed that they had agreed a deal to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in what is widely reported to be a move worth £73m.

Sancho’s transfer to Manchester United is set to be officially completed when his participation in Euro 2020 comes to an end.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was thrilled by Sancho’s display against Ukraine and the ex-England international is clearly excited about what the winger is going to bring to Old Trafford next season.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Ferdinand said: “I’ll tell you one thing, next season at Manchester United he’ll have people off their seats.

There were moments in this game where he draws your breath and you think, ‘Ooh, wow, that’s different!’

“He’s a fabulous talent, we know that, but mentally he’s very strong and he’s got a desire to be as good as he could be and wants to fulfil that potential.

“Players that can up the tempo of a game are different and they mean something different to your team and they can change a game the way he did tonight.

“One-twos, playing with composure, playing off both feet, end product.

“This is his first game by the way in the tournament and he comes in and plays the way he did today and creates moments. It shows you the talent that’s there.”

Sancho, who has made two appearances for England at Euro 2020, scored scored 16 goals and made 15 assists in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season.

