Rio Ferdinand sends message to Man United fans about Raphael Varane

Rio Ferdinand has expressed his delight at seeing Manchester United close in on the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid – but he has warned that the French defender will have to adapt to the English game quickly.

The Red Devils had been strongly linked with a move to bring the 28-year-old France international to Old Trafford in recent weeks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Following weeks of speculation, Manchester United announced on Tuesday night that they had agreed a fee with Real Madrid to sign Varane this summer.

Once the transfer is fully completed, Varane, who is experienced at both club and international level, will be looking to help Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is excited about the prospect of Varane joining the club, although he has warned that the central defender will have to quickly adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “On paper it looks a very, very good combination.

“But he’s got to understand the English game is very different. You’ve got to go to Burnley and places like that.

“Sometimes it can be up and at ’em, a different style of football in the Premier League to anything he’s played in before.

“Can he deal with it? They’re the questions he’s going to get asked.

“Balls getting wrapped around his ear holes, crosses from different angles that he hasn’t seen on a consistent basis in Spain where they play more on the floor, slower football, slower build up.

“So he’s going to be asked to defend in a different way and that’s where he’s going to have to show his real class, can he adapt? That”s the real question.

“I genuinely believe he’s got the tools to do that.”

Manchester United will take on Leeds United in their Premier League opener on 14 August at Old Trafford.

