Manchester United retain a “strong interest” in signing Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer but a deal is not near completion, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move to bring the young midfielder to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park ahead of next term.

The teenager was in impressive form for Rennes last term and he started 28 games in Ligue 1 for the French side, scoring one goal and making two assists.

Camavinga, who made 40 appearances in all competitions for Rennes last term, continues to be touted as a possible target for Manchester United this summer.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has delivered an update on the Red Devils’ apparent pursuit of the teenager as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said of Manchester United’s pursuit of Camavinga: “The Camavinga deal is not at the final stages yet.

“They’ve got a strong interest and talking to people in the Camavinga camp and with Rennes but it isn’t at the advanced stages. We will have to see.”

Camavinga was born in Miconge, Angola before he moved to France with his family when he was two years old.

He made his senior debut for the France national team in 2020 and has three caps to his name so far.

