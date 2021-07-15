Manchester United are still determined to try and keep hold of Paul Pogba and convince the midfielder to sign a new contract, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old’s situation at Old Trafford has been a relentless talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current deal at the club.

Pogba’s contract is due to expire next summer, and Manchester United will be keen to ensure that they don’t end up losing the World Cup winner on a free transfer next year.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be able to convince the France international to pen a new deal at Old Trafford or whether he will end up leaving the club sooner rather than later.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has revealed that Manchester United are still hopeful of being able to convince the midfielder to stay, amid suggestions that Paris Saint-Germain are set to join the race for his signature.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “What I’m told is that contract talks are not over yet. Manchester United want to try to keep Pogba by offering him a new contract. We will see in the next few days what happens.

“There are a lot of rumours about PSG because they’re interested in Pogba and why not? We’re talking about one of the best players in the world.

“They’re not at the advanced stages yet. This deal will take some time.

“The situation is still open with Manchester United and they hope to keep Pogba. Let’s see what PSG do in the coming weeks.”

Pogba scored three goals and made three assists in the Premier League for Manchester United last season.

