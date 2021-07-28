‘It’s almost done’: Fabrizio Romano provides update on next Man United signing

Manchester United’s deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid is now “almost done”, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to bring the central defender to Old Trafford from Real Madrid this summer and it now appears that they are closing in on a deal for the 28-year-old.

Reports this week have suggested that Manchester United have all but agreed a fee with Real Madrid to bring the France international to Old Trafford as they look to complete the deal before the start of the new Premier League season.

Varane, who was part of the France squad at Euro 2020, has less than a year left to run on his contract with Real Madrid.

Italian reporter Romano has now delivered an update on Manchester United’s bid to sign Varane this summer, revealing that a deal is now closer than ever.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Romano said: “Now it’s almost done. Raphael Varane will be joining Manchester United.

“The deal is in the final stages with the two clubs working on the payment structure and the fee.

“Everything will be completed in the comings days. Varane will play for Manchester United. He has an agreement on personal terms for five years with Manchester United.

“Varane wants to join Manchester United. He feels it’s something really special for him. The clubs have an agreement in principle.”

Varane scored two goals in 31 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season.

Manchester United are looking to challenge for the Premier League title next term after they finished second and without a trophy last season.

