Fabrizio Romano: Raphael Varane ‘clear’ on Man United situation

Raphael Varane is ready to accept Manchester United’s contract proposal and his move to Old Trafford now depends on the Red Devils agreeing a fee with Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender has been heavily linked with a possible move to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Varane’s situation at Real Madrid has become a talking point due in part to the fact that his current contract with the Spanish champions is due to expire at the end of next season.

The Spanish giants are likely to want to resolve Varane’s future one way or another this summer to avoid the risk of losing the defender for nothing in a year’s time.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Varane is ready to accept Manchester United’s offer of a contract until 2026 and the proposed move now hinges on the two clubs agreeing a transfer fee for the 28-year-old.

Posting on Twitter over the weekend, Romano said: “Situation clear on Varane side.

“He’s ready to accept Manchester United contract proposal until 2026 if the agreement between clubs with Real Madrid will be reached in the next days/weeks.

“Varane will be respectful with Real – but he’d love a Premier League experience.”

Varane scored two goals in 31 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season and featured four times for France at Euro 2020 this summer.

