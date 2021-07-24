Journalist: Man United keeping tabs on Wolves' Ruben Neves amid Arsenal link

Man United are keeping tabs on Ruben Neves after Arsenal were linked with the midfielder, according to Dean Jones

Saturday 24 July 2021, 05:40 UK
Manchester United are keeping tabs on Ruben Neves this summer as the midfielder continues to be linked with a possible move to Arsenal from Wolves this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has been linked with a move away from Wolves this summer and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in landing the Portugal international as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad.

Neves, who made one appearance for Portugal at Euro 2020, scored five goals and made one assist in 36 Premier League games for Wolves last season.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to sign the midfielder this summer as the Gunners gear up for the new campaign.

Now, Eurosport journalist Jones has claimed that Manchester United are among the clubs keeping tabs on Neves and that Bruno Fernandes would love to see the Red Devils complete a deal to bring in his Portugal team-mate.

Speaking on the Football Terrace Podcast, Jones said: “I’m told the Ruben Neves pursuit [from Man United] is genuine and while Arsenal are the most active in that transfer in trying to get it over the line, Manchester United are still in the conversation.

“Bruno Fernandes is very keen for Neves to come and join. The club is aware of that.”

Neves scored five goals and made one assist in 45 games for club and country last season.

