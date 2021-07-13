Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United star after penalty miss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Marcus Rashford will not be adversely affected by his penalty miss in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy on Sunday.

Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed their spot-kicks in the shootout as Italy triumphed to claim the trophy at Wembley.

The game had finished 1-1 after extra-time after Luke Shaw’s early opener was cancelled out by Leonardo Bonucci’s equaliser in the second half.

Rashford, who did not start a single game at the tournament, was brought on along with Sancho in the dying moments of extra-time to take a penalty.

However, the Manchester United’s attacker’s effort hit the post and went wide.

Sancho and Saka also then missed their spot-kicks as Italy triumphed on penalties.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer, however, has come out in support of Rashford and is confident that the miss will not negatively affect his performances in the long term.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “You know the thing is when you step up to take a penalty, I think you’ve already won.

“You’ve taken on the responsibility and I’m sure many of the players are hoping I don’t want to take a penalty.

“So I think it’s a great character trait to step up and say I will deal with it, [and] the consequences. You might be the hero or the one who misses. That’s football.

“You learn from it and definitely come back stronger. I’ve not seen many people, at this club anyway, who lay down and say I’ll not take a penalty anymore.

“I know Marcus is going to put his hand up and say he wants to take one for us.”

Rashford will be hoping to help Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

