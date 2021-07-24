Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his delight at seeing Manchester United finally complete the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils’ move for the England winger was finally confirmed on Friday after they had agreed a fee with Dortmund earlier in the summer.

Manchester United are understood to be paying a fee in the region of £73m to bring the England international to Old Trafford, with Sancho signing a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

Solskjaer will be hoping to see Sancho slot seamlessly into his Manchester United team for next season as he aims to guide the Red Devils to a Premier League title challenge.

And the Red Devils boss has now expressed his delight at seeing Manchester United finally complete the deal for the attacker.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “He’s such a talented boy. As it’s been known all over the world, we’ve followed Jadon for a long, long time.

“He’s a player that we’ve targeted and we think his qualities will fit right in here at Man United.”

The Red Devils boss added: “He’s such a creative, positive winger and forward player.

“He can play wide, nip into the pockets and he excites the fans. He takes people on one-against-one, he creates chances, he works hard and he loves football.

“And there is some untapped talent there I am sure, and coming into this environment will help him improve as well.”

Manchester United, who have not won the Premier League title since back in 2013, will kick off their new campaign with a home clash against Leeds at Old Trafford on 14 August.

