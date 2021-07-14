Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Donny van de Beek will be staying at Manchester United beyond this summer’s transfer window.

The Dutch midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a source of speculation in recent weeks after his largely disappointing debut season in the Premier League following his move from Ajax last year.

Van de Beek only ended up making four starts in the Premier League for the Red Devils and scored one goal and made one assist in 19 top-flight games as they finished second in the table.

The 24-year-old failed to hit the ground running on his first season at Old Trafford and that has led to speculation that he could be on his way out of the club this summer.

However, Solskjaer has now appeared to hint that Van de Beek will be remaining at the club next season when he spoke about the Dutchman scoring at a packed Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “You’ve not experienced Manchester United until you’ve scored in front of the Stretford End.

“Of course, Edi scored in front of some of them, and they’ve both scored in that end, but now, when it’s a full stadium, it will be different for the two of them.

“Manchester United with and without fans are two different things. To be reunited with them will be top.”

Manchester United finished second in the Premier League table and 12 points behind Manchester City in the top flight last term.

