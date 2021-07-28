Steve Nicol issues major warning to Man United ahead of new season

Steve Nicol has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that his Manchester United team must be amongst the main challengers for the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils, who finished in second place and without a trophy last season, recently rewarded Solskjaer with a new contract to keep him in charge at Old Trafford until 2024.

Manchester United have already begun their summer recruitment drive and they have agreed big-money deals to bring in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Solskjaer will be expected to guide his side to a serious Premier League title challenge next season after the Red Devils finished 12 points behind last term’s champions Manchester City.

Former Liverpool FC star Nicol has warned Solskjaer that his side will have to be among the main challengers for the title next season or he will risk losing his job.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Nicol said: “They have to at least be fighting for the title.

“Manchester United aren’t even fighting for the title yet. Somehow the people in charge think he [Solskjaer] is making strides and making the team better. With the signing of Varane and Sancho, they’ll be thinking they’re getting better.

“They don’t want to lose him so give him a couple more years and let him settle down. They seem to be quite happy, they think they’re making the progress.

“Manchester United aren’t about progress – they’re about winning.

“Being third and losing in semi finals and finals isn’t good enough for Manchester United.”

Manchester United, who have not won the Premier League title since back in 2013, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August at Old Trafford.

