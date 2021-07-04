Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both keeping tabs on Jules Kounde as the two Premier League clubs consider adding to their defensive options this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to prepare his team for a Premier League title challenge next season.

Spurs are also aiming to add to their squad this summer after they confirmed the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager last week.

Sevilla defender Kounde has been touted as a possible target for Manchester United this summer as the Red Devils look to add to their options at the back and eye a long-term partner for Harry Maguire. He has also been linked with Spurs.

Now, respected Italian journalist Romano has revealed that both Spurs and United are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old France defender as the aim to add to their squads this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 30 June, Romano said: “Remember about Jules Kounde because there could be an opportunity to sign him from Sevilla.

“Manchester United have Jules Kounde’s name on their list.

“Tottenham are also considering Kounde and are in contact with his agents.”

Manchester United confirmed their first major signing of the summer last week when they announced they had agreed a deal in principle to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

