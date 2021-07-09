Manchester United have a “very strong” interest in signing Raphael Varane this summer but it remains to be seen whether the defender will leave Real Madrid, according to Ian McGarry.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring the 28-year-old French defender to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to upgrade his options at centre-half.

Varane’s situation at Real Madrid has become a talking point and a source of uncertainty due to the fact that his contract at the Bernabeu is set to expire next summer.

The centre-half was a key part of the Madrid team last season and he scored two goals in 31 La Liga games for the Spanish giants.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the France international but it seems likely that his future will be resolved one way or the other this summer.

Now, McGarry has underlined his belief that Manchester United are very keen to bring Varane to Old Trafford this summer if at all possible.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 7 July, McGarry said: “Varane is an interesting subject. He has a problem with renewal at Real Madrid.

“I don’t think necessarily, from what I’ve heard, he wants to leave Real Madrid. However, he is playing hard-ball and his representative certainly is with regards to a new contract.

“There is very, very strong interest from Manchester United in a player who at 28 and with the experience that he has, would cost probably half of what they paid for Harry Maguire.

“However, it’s also the case, I’ve been told by someone close to Varane, that he would definitely prefer to stay at Real Madrid and sign a new contract.

“However, the wages are around £300,000 per week in terms of what he is asking for. That is going to be the biggest issue.

“He’s at the time of his career where he wants to earn the maximum in terms of his capacity for his salary demands [and] what he signs up to for the next four or five years. Real Madrid are struggling financially.”

Manchester United finished second and without a trophy last season.

