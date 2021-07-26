Manchester United are still hoping to complete the signing of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move to bring the 28-year-old France international to Old Trafford this summer as the clock ticks down on his contract at Real Madrid.

Varane’s current deal at the Spanish club is due to expire at the end of next season and so Real Madrid are likely to want to resolve the defender’s future this summer one way or the other.

It is believed that Manchester United are looking to sign Varane as a new long-term partner for Harry Maguire in central defence ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that Manchester United remain in talks with Real Madrid about a deal to bring Varane to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said: “The deal is still on. Manchester United are talking with Real Madrid. So talks are now ongoing.

“Real Madrid are waiting to see what the final bid will be from Manchester United to see if they can reach an agreement.

“Varane is ready for a new experience. He wants to go to the Premier League and he wants to go to Manchester United.

“It’s time to see if Manchester United and Real Madrid can reach an agreement.

“What I’m told Varane will not break his relationship with the club, Carlo Ancelotti, Florentino Perez and the fans. He has no intention to use difficult behaviour to leave the club. He wants to be respectful.”

Manchester United are looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished in second place and without a trophy last term.

