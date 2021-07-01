Man United ‘progressing’ with next signing after Jadon Sancho deal – report

Manchester United are “gradually progressing” on a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid after securing the services of Jadon Sancho, according to reports in the British media.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils are now set to switch their focus to landing the 28-year-old Real Madrid defender this summer as they look to strengthen their options at the back.

Manchester United have agreed a big-money deal to bring Sancho to Old Trafford as their first major signing of the summer transfer window, with the 21-year-old expected to pen a five-year deal with the club.

Attentions will now inevitably start to turn towards the other players that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bring in this summer to strengthen his squad, and Varane remains their next target, according to the story.

The Real Madrid defender’s situation at the Spanish club has been a talking point in recent weeks due to the fact that his current contract at the Bernabeu is due to expire next summer.

According to the same article, Manchester United’s owners are prepared to sanction further transfer deals this summer to help transform the Red Devils into title challengers next season.

Varane was part of the France team who were knocked out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland in the last 16 earlier this week.

