‘A very good signing’: Wayne Rooney rates Man United transfer move

Wayne Rooney has praised Manchester United’s move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Red Devils finally agreed a deal in principle to bring Sancho to Old Trafford earlier in the transfer window after having been heavily linked with a move for the England winger for months.

Manchester United were linked with a move to bring the 21-year-old back to the Premier League last year but a switch failed to materialise and he ended up staying at Dortmund for another year.

Sancho scored eight goals and made 11 assists in the Bundesliga last season and was part of the England squad who reached the Euro 2020 final earlier this month.

The winger will now be preparing for his move back to the Premier League and former Manchester United star Rooney believes that the £73m signing of Sancho will prove to be a good bit of business by the Red Devils.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Rooney said: “He scores goals, creates goals, so I think it’s a very good signing.”

Rooney also warned that Ole Solskjaer is under pressure to deliver next season.

He continued: “I think there will be a lot of pressure, which there should be with Manchester United,

“Sancho coming in, they are rumoured to be in for a few more players.

“They are in a period now where the fans will be wanting success, silverware, and Ole and his coaching staff will be under pressure to deliver that.

“[Manchester] City, Chelsea the Champions League winners, Liverpool, there are some very good teams, but you can see with Manchester United they are getting gradually better.

“I think they will be in a place where they really will challenge next season.”

Sancho scored 10 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions for Dortmund last season.

He will be hoping to help Manchester United challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

