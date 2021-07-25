Manchester United could miss out on the signing of Eduardo Camavinga this summer as the Rennes midfielder would prefer a move to La Liga, according to a report in England.

Local media outlet The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United are interested in the 18-year-old as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to build with one eye on the future.

The same article states that the Red Devils have held discussions with Camavinga’s representatives but the talks weren’t productive from Manchester United’s point of view.

According to the same story, the Rennes teenager would prefer to move to La Liga this summer rather than Manchester United despite the financial struggles of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The report points out that Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Camavinga since the 18-year-old became a breakout star in the French top flight at Rennes.

The Manchester Evening News highlight Real Madrid’s financial woes to cast doubt on whether los Blancos could put together a package to sign Camavinga this summer.

Camavinga’s agent Jonathan Barnett represents Wales international Gareth Bale so the French teenager’s representatives already have ties with the Spanish giants.

The French starlet has scored six goals in 96 games in all competitions for Rennes.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip