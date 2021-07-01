Man United scouted Adrien Rabiot in France's last-16 defeat at Euro 2020 - report
Manchester United scouted Adrien Rabiot in France's penalty shootout defeat by Switzerland on Monday night, according to a report
Manchester United sent a scout to watch Adrien Rabiot in France’s penalty shootout defeat by Switzerland in their Euro 2020 round of 16 clash on Monday night, according to a report in England.
English newspaper The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils had a scout in attendance to watch Rabiot’s performance in France’s 3-3 draw with Switzerland.
The same article states that Manchester United are looking at signing a central midfielder once the 2O-time English champions get a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho over the line.
According to the same story, Rabiot has been linked with a potential summer move following a disappointing two-season stint at Serie A giants Juventus.
The report goes on to add that Manchester United have previously been listed as a suitor for Rabiot when the France international was at Paris Saint-Germain.
Rabiot played as a left wing-back in France’s 3-3 draw with Switzerland before the Swiss progressed to the next round thanks to a 5-4 penalty shootout win.
The French midfielder scored four goals and made two assists in 34 games in Serie A last term as Juve missed out on the top-flight crown.
Rabiot scored 24 times in 227 games during his seven seasons in the PSG first-team squad before his move to Juventus in 2019.
