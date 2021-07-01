Manchester United sent a scout to watch Adrien Rabiot in France’s penalty shootout defeat by Switzerland in their Euro 2020 round of 16 clash on Monday night, according to a report in England.

English newspaper The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils had a scout in attendance to watch Rabiot’s performance in France’s 3-3 draw with Switzerland.

The same article states that Manchester United are looking at signing a central midfielder once the 2O-time English champions get a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho over the line.

According to the same story, Rabiot has been linked with a potential summer move following a disappointing two-season stint at Serie A giants Juventus.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United have previously been listed as a suitor for Rabiot when the France international was at Paris Saint-Germain.

Rabiot played as a left wing-back in France’s 3-3 draw with Switzerland before the Swiss progressed to the next round thanks to a 5-4 penalty shootout win.

The French midfielder scored four goals and made two assists in 34 games in Serie A last term as Juve missed out on the top-flight crown.

Rabiot scored 24 times in 227 games during his seven seasons in the PSG first-team squad before his move to Juventus in 2019.

