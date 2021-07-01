Man United scouted Adrien Rabiot in France's last-16 defeat at Euro 2020 - report

Manchester United scouted Adrien Rabiot in France's penalty shootout defeat by Switzerland on Monday night, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 1 July 2021, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United sent a scout to watch Adrien Rabiot in France’s penalty shootout defeat by Switzerland in their Euro 2020 round of 16 clash on Monday night, according to a report in England.

English newspaper The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils had a scout in attendance to watch Rabiot’s performance in France’s 3-3 draw with Switzerland.

The same article states that Manchester United are looking at signing a central midfielder once the 2O-time English champions get a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho over the line.

According to the same story, Rabiot has been linked with a potential summer move following a disappointing two-season stint at Serie A giants Juventus.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United have previously been listed as a suitor for Rabiot when the France international was at Paris Saint-Germain.

Rabiot played as a left wing-back in France’s 3-3 draw with Switzerland before the Swiss progressed to the next round thanks to a 5-4 penalty shootout win.

The French midfielder scored four goals and made two assists in 34 games in Serie A last term as Juve missed out on the top-flight crown.

Rabiot scored 24 times in 227 games during his seven seasons in the PSG first-team squad before his move to Juventus in 2019.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal set to sign Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand sends warning to Man United about Real Madrid star Raphael Varane
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Newcastle United among clubs keen on loan for Arsenal defender William Saliba - report
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Reporter: Real Madrid star Raphael Varane wants to join Man United
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC interested in signing FC Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic - report
Related Articles

Home »
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal set to sign Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand sends warning to Man United about Real Madrid star Raphael Varane
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Newcastle United among clubs keen on loan for Arsenal defender William Saliba - report
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Reporter: Real Madrid star Raphael Varane wants to join Man United
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC interested in signing FC Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network