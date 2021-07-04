Andros Townsend names the next signing Man United should make

Andros Townsend believes that Manchester United should focus their efforts on bringing in Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane as their next signing this summer.

The Red Devils began their summer spending last week when they confirmed that they had agreed a deal in principle to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United also confirmed the addition of veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton as a new signing to add to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s options between the posts.

Attentions at Old Trafford will now be focused on the next player the Red Devils will look to bring in.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of attacking names such as Spurs and England striker Harry Kane. They have also been credited with an interest in Real Madrid defender Varane, whose contract at the Spanish club is set to expire at the end of next season.

Now, Crystal Palace winger Townsend has explained why he reckons that Manchester United should make Varane, 28, their next priority in this summer’s transfer window.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Townsend said: “If you look at Manchester United’s team, they are very top-heavy.

“They have a lot of forward options and Jadon Sancho will give them another option but Varane, if he does come in, will solidify the back four.

“He will give them extra strength, extra pace and somebody of his calibre is more suited to the Premier League.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he is quick and I definitely think the Varane one takes them closer to where they want to be.”

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season after having finished second and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip