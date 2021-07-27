Manchester United could use Anthony Martial as a makeweight in a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Red Devils remain eager to sign Haaland in the 2021 summer transfer window to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options.

The same article states that Manchester United are thinking about using Martial as a makeweight in a big-money deal for the in-demand Norway international.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions have made Haaland their top priority in the centre-forward role as Solskjaer looks for a striker to lead the line for the long-term.

90Min is reporting that Borussia Dortmund would be looking to secure a fee of £150m for Haaland this summer despite the Bundesliga side being reluctant to offload the Norwegian.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United don’t have £150m to spend Haaland after the Red Devils completed a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Dortmund last week.

Manchester United are therefore open to the idea of using Martial in part-exchange for Haaland, according to the report.

Martial struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team last season following the arrival of Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The French striker moved to Manchester United in a £36m deal from AS Monaco in 2015.

