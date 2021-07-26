Man United could sell Anthony Martial, Tottenham interested - report

Manchester United could sell Anthony Martial this summer amid interest from Tottenham, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 26 July 2021, 07:30 UK
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Manchester United are eager to offload Anthony Martial as soon as possible following the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last week, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils want to get the France international off their books after Martial’s inconsistent performances in the past few years.

The same article states that Martial is set to be deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford after Manchester United completed a £73m deal from the Bundesliga giants.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions want to recoup some of Sancho’s fee by offloading Martial in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Star go on to write that Tottenham are interested in Martial but Spurs may struggle to meet Manchester United’s asking price for the former AS Monaco star.

The media outlet write that the Red Devils are looking to secure a £50m transfer fee for Martial after they signed the French forward in an initial £36m deal in 2014.

Martial scored four times and made three assists in 22 games in the Premier League last season.

The France international has netted 78 goals in 258 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at the 20-time English champions following his switch from AS Monaco.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Paul Merson
Paul Merson makes prediction about Man United, Arsenal for next season
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal still keen on signing Ruben Neves from Wolves
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
'The deal is still on': Fabrizio Romano discusses potential Man United signing of Raphael Varane
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC prepare opening bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice - report
Tammy Abraham
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Tammy Abraham’s Chelsea FC future
Related Articles

Home »
Paul Merson
Paul Merson makes prediction about Man United, Arsenal for next season
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal still keen on signing Ruben Neves from Wolves
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
'The deal is still on': Fabrizio Romano discusses potential Man United signing of Raphael Varane
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC prepare opening bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice - report
Tammy Abraham
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Tammy Abraham’s Chelsea FC future
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network