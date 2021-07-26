Manchester United are eager to offload Anthony Martial as soon as possible following the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last week, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils want to get the France international off their books after Martial’s inconsistent performances in the past few years.

The same article states that Martial is set to be deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford after Manchester United completed a £73m deal from the Bundesliga giants.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions want to recoup some of Sancho’s fee by offloading Martial in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Star go on to write that Tottenham are interested in Martial but Spurs may struggle to meet Manchester United’s asking price for the former AS Monaco star.

The media outlet write that the Red Devils are looking to secure a £50m transfer fee for Martial after they signed the French forward in an initial £36m deal in 2014.

Martial scored four times and made three assists in 22 games in the Premier League last season.

The France international has netted 78 goals in 258 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at the 20-time English champions following his switch from AS Monaco.

