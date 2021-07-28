Newcastle United are looking to sign Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United this summer as Raphael Varane edges closer to a move to Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that Manchester United are close to wrapping up a deal to sign Varane from Real Madrid to secure a long-term centre-half partner for Harry Maguire.

The same article states that Varane’s imminent arrival at Manchester United will see Tuanzebe pushed further down the pecking order at the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, Newcastle could look to make the 23-year-old their first signing of the summer after struggling to get a deal over the line for Arsenal winger Joe Willock.

The Telegraph go on to write that Newcastle could look at a loan move or a permanent transfer as Steve Bruce eyes the Manchester United centre-half as a defensive recruit.

The media outlet reveal that the Magpies have a limited summer transfer budget so Tuanzebe appears more likely to move to St James’ Park on loan.

Tuanzebe made nine appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League last term, while he featured three times in the Red Devils’ Europa League campaign.

The England Under-21 international has made 37 appearances for Manchester United since making a debut in 2016-17.

