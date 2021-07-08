Manchester United are ready to allow Brandon Williams to move to Southampton on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 Premier League season, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Southampton want to improve their defensive options by signing Williams on loan from the 20-time English champions this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United and Southampton are in discussions about a potential loan deal, with the latter hopeful of striking a deal for the versatile defender.

According to the same story, Southampton attempted to sign Williams last summer but Manchester United were reluctant to allow the 20-year-old to leave.

The report goes on to state that Manchester United were unwilling to allow Williams to move to St Mary’s after he made 36 appearances in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season.

The Daily Mail goes on to add that the Red Devils have softened their stance after Williams made just 14 appearances for the Manchester club last term.

The England Under-21 international has come through the ranks at Manchester United and he made his debut against Rochdale in the League Cup.

Williams has scored one goal in 50 games in the Premier League over the past two seasons at Old Trafford.

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League last term.

