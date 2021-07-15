Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in a potential swoop to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato is reporting that Manchester United and Spurs are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window as the two Premier League clubs look to strengthen at the back.

The same article states that the Red Devils made an initial offer for Romero at the start of the summer but their interest has cooled slightly over the past few weeks due to concerns about a bidding war.

According to the same story, Manchester United made a £38m offer for Romero but the Italian side turned down the 20-time English champions’ bid in the current transfer window.

The report goes on to reveal that Atalanta and Manchester United have a good working relationship but the Premier League side have gone quiet over the past month.

Calciomercato write that Atalanta are keen to sign Romero on a permanent deal as quickly as possible given that the South American is on loan from Juventus.

The Italian media outlet add that Manchester United, Tottenham and FC Barcelona are keeping tabs on Romero’s situation but an offer doesn’t appear to be imminent.

Romero scored two goals and made two assists in 31 games in the Serie A last term.

