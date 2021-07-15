Man United, Tottenham want Argentine defender Cristian Romero - report

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 15 July 2021, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in a potential swoop to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato is reporting that Manchester United and Spurs are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window as the two Premier League clubs look to strengthen at the back.

The same article states that the Red Devils made an initial offer for Romero at the start of the summer but their interest has cooled slightly over the past few weeks due to concerns about a bidding war.

According to the same story, Manchester United made a £38m offer for Romero but the Italian side turned down the 20-time English champions’ bid in the current transfer window.

The report goes on to reveal that Atalanta and Manchester United have a good working relationship but the Premier League side have gone quiet over the past month.

Calciomercato write that Atalanta are keen to sign Romero on a permanent deal as quickly as possible given that the South American is on loan from Juventus.

The Italian media outlet add that Manchester United, Tottenham and FC Barcelona are keeping tabs on Romero’s situation but an offer doesn’t appear to be imminent.

Romero scored two goals and made two assists in 31 games in the Serie A last term.

Luke Shaw
Fabrizio Romano: Man United star Luke Shaw set to be handed new contract
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United table offer for FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Donny van de Beek's Man United future
Antoine Griezmann with Daniel Sturridge (Photo: Antoine Griezmann / Instagram)
Chelsea FC want to sign FC Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann on loan - report
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool FC’s summer transfer priorities
Luke Shaw
Fabrizio Romano: Man United star Luke Shaw set to be handed new contract
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United table offer for FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Donny van de Beek's Man United future
Antoine Griezmann with Daniel Sturridge (Photo: Antoine Griezmann / Instagram)
Chelsea FC want to sign FC Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann on loan - report
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool FC’s summer transfer priorities
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
