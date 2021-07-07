Man City, Man United eye English striker Danny Ings - report

Manchester City and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Danny Ings' contract situation at Southampton, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 7 July 2021, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester City and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Danny Ings after the striker turned down a contract at Southampton, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Saints forward has rejected a four-year contract at the south coast club that would have made Ings the best-paid player at the club.

The same article states that Ings is eager to test himself at a higher level following his brief stint at Liverpool FC, which was ravaged by persistent injury problems.

According to the same story, the 28-year-old’s desire to leave Southampton isn’t motivated by money but rather the lure of European football.

The Athletic go on to report that Manchester City were considering a move for Ings back in February and Manchester United are also admirers of the former Burnley man.

The media outlet add that Tottenham have also tried to sign Ings in the past following his prolific performances at St Mary’s.

Southampton will face a difficult decision whether to sell Ings this summer or allow the England forward to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Ings scored 12 times and made four assists in 29 games in the Premier League last term, which was slightly down on his 22 goals in the 2019-20 campaign when he managed to stay injury free.

