Manchester United are hoping to strike a deal to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are desperate to sign a new striker to act as a long-term replacement for Romelu Lukaku despite the Belgian striker leaving Old Trafford two years ago.

The same article states that the Red Devils have earmarked Calvert-Lewin as the ideal candidate to lead Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s frontline in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Manchester United are looking at the England international following his prolific performances for Everton in the Premier League last term.

The Sun goes on to report that the Red Devils could face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and La Liga giants Real Madrid for Calvert-Lewin.

The newspaper go on to add that Calvert-Lewin is valued at around £50m by the Merseyside outfit.

Calvert-Lewin scored 16 goals in 33 games in the Premier League last season after an impressive start to the 2020-21 campaign before his form tailed off in 2021.

The England striker produced his best form under Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after a return of 29 goals in two Premier League seasons.

Calvert-Lewin, who is on duty for England at Euro 2020, started his career at Sheffield United before he moved to Everton in a £1.5m deal in 2016.

