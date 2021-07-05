Real Madrid want Manchester United to include Donny van de Beek as part of a deal for Raphael Varane in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils have held negotiations with Real Madrid about signing Varane to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence this summer.

The same article states that the Spanish giants are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £50m for the 28-year-old France international this summer.

According to the same story, Real Madrid are eager to sign Van de Beek, 24, on a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer further down the line.

The Sun reveal that Manchester United are hoping to harness Real Madrid’s interest in the Netherlands international to get a deal for the French centre-half over the line.

Varane has one year left to run on his current deal at the Spanish side to open the door to a potential free transfer next summer.

Manchester United are willing to consider selling Van de Beek to Real Madrid if it puts the Premier League side in a stronger position to sign Varane amid rival interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according to the report.

Van de Beek made just 19 appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League last season.

