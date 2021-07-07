Manchester United could sign Eduardo Camavinga for as little as €30m (£25.7m) from Rennes this summer, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that Rennes have decided to cash-in on the promising France international this summer to avoid losing Camavinga for nothing next year.

The same article states that the Ligue 1 side have set an asking price of €30m (£25.7m) for the highly-rated teenager ahead of his contract expiring next June.

According to the same story, Manchester United are making progress in their bid to win the race to sign the 18-year-old ahead of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Guardian goes on to report that the Red Devils have been tracking Camavinga for quite some time following his impressive performances for Rennes over the past year or so.

The same article also states that Manchester United have contacted Camavinga’s representatives about a potential switch to Old Trafford in the current transfer window.

Camavinga was overlooked by Didier Deschamps for France’s Euro 2020 squad, but he was named in Sylvain Ripoll’s 18-man squad for the this summer’s Olympics.

Manchester United appear to be keen on the teenager despite Camavinga being snubbed at senior international level at Euro 2020 this summer.

Camavinga scored one goal and made two assists in 35 games in Ligue 1 last term.

