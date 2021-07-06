Manchester United are “progressing” in their attempts to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in signing the 18-year-old this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Reports in the British media have suggested that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the midfielder ahead of a possible swoop to bring him to Old Trafford.

The midfielder scored one goal and made two assists in 35 Ligue 1 games last season and also featured four times in the Champions League for the French club.

Now, respected reporter Romano has revealed that Manchester United remain keen on a deal to bring Camavinga to the club this summer as they look to negotiate a transfer with the French club.

Posting on his Twitter account, Romano said: “Manchester United are progressing in direct contacts to sign Eduardo Camavinga. Red circle #MUFC

“Rennes would be open to negotiate on potential €30m fee – as they’d lose Camavinga for free next summer.

“He’s one of Man Utd long term targets – PSG have always been interested too.”

Manchester United announced a deal for their first signing of the summer last week as they finally confirmed that they had reached an agreement to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils also signed veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton and tied playmaker Juan Mata down to a new one-year contract.

