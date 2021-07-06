Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United are looking at Camavinga as a potential summer recruit as the Red Devils look to other targets after agreeing a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are planning to hold further talks with Rennes about signing the teenager from the Ligue 1 side this summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United hope to capitalise on the fact that Camavinga has just one year left to run on his current deal at Rennes.

The Daily Mail go on to reveal that the Red Devils are looking to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer and Camavinga fits the bill as an alternative to West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

The same article states that Rennes don’t intend to allow Camavinga to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 campaign so the Ligue 1 side are likely to cash in this summer.

Rennes are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £85m for the French wonderkid, according to the report.

Camavinga has scored two goals and has made four assists in 67 games in Ligue 1 for Rennes in his fledgling career so far.

