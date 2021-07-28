Man United could axe up to eight players this summer – report

Manchester United could sell up to eight players in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 28 July 2021, 07:30 UK
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Manchester United could axe up to eight players in the summer transfer window in order to raise funds for more incomings at Old Trafford, according to a report.

ESPN is reporting that the Manchester United owners have presented Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a £100m transfer budget for new signings in the current transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils boss can inflate that figure by offloading some of the players who are no longer important members of his squad.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are prepared to sell West Ham target Jesse Lingard if they receive the right offer for the England international.

ESPN go on to write that Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Phil Jones, Andrea Pereira, Daniel James and Anthony Martial could all leave Manchester United this summer.

The media outlet add that the Europa League finalists could generate significant funds if Paul Pogba is allowed to leave Manchester United given the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.

Manchester United are prepared to sell Pogba to Paris Saint-Germain this summer if the Ligue 1 giants make a sizable bid in the current transfer window, according to the report.

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho in a £73m deal from Borussia Dortmund last week and on Tuesday night announced that they had agreed a deal with Real Madrid to land Raphael Varane.

