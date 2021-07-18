Erling Haaland reacts to Jadon Sancho’s move to Man United

Erling Haaland has admitted that he was “sad” to see Jadon Sancho leave Borussia Dortmund to sign for Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils finally agreed a deal to bring Sancho to Old Trafford earlier this summer after having been strongly linked with a move for the England winger for some time.

Sancho is set to link up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad ahead of the new campaign as Manchester United look to challenge for the Premier League title next season following their trophyless campaign last term.

Haaland and Sancho had struck up an excellent understanding during their time together at the German club, with the Norway international having excelled since his move to Dortmund from RB Salzburg back in December 2019.

Indeed, Haaland netted a spectacular 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga for Dortmund last season.

Now, Haaland, whose own future has been a source of speculation this summer, has spoken out for the first time since Sancho’s move to the Premier League was confirmed.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Haaland said: “Me and Jadon understood each other very well and he’s a top player.

“So of course it’s sad that he goes but that’s how it is and that’s football. You never know what will happen.

“But I think that there’s a lot of other good players that I have a good tone with and it can become even better.

“We have to see who I match the best with.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

They finished second in the table and 12 points behind derby rivals Manchester City last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip