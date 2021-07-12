Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Il Napolista, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester United have been impressed with Di Lorenzo’s performances at the European championship this summer.

The same article states that Di Lorenzo is looking to make a change and the Italy international has openly admitted that he is a fan of the Premier League.

According to the same story, Manchester United would like to sign Di Lorenzo as competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the Red Devils squad ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Il Napolista write that the Premier League runners-up would have to pay a fee of around £17m to prise the 27-year-old from the Naples outfit in the current transfer window.

The media outlet write that Manchester United are in the market to sign a right-back having also been linked with a swoop to sign Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier this summer.

Di Lorenzo scored three goals and made six assists in 36 games in the Italian top flight for Napoli last term.

The Italian right-back has scored six times and has made nine assists in 69 Serie A appearances for Napoli since his move from Empoli.

