Man United in pole position to sign Harry Kane ahead of Man City - report

Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 11 July 2021, 06:30 UK
Harry Kane
Harry Kane (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur despite interest from Manchester City and Chelsea FC, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Manchester United are actually at the front of the queue to sign Kane despite Manchester City being widely linked with the England captain this summer.

The same article states that the Red Devils are pushing hard to sign Kane in the current transfer window despite already wrapping up a big-money deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

According to the same story, Manchester United believe Tottenham are prepared to sell Kane this summer after holding some preliminary negotiations with the north London side.

Football Insider go on to report that Spurs would want £100m plus two first-team players in exchange for Kane.

The report reveals that Tottenham would also consider doing a deal if Spurs receive a £150m cash offer for the Euro 2020 finalist.

Manchester United are hoping that Tottenham’s willingness to do a deal at the right price could help the Red Devils usurp Chelsea FC and Manchester City in the race to sign Kane, according to the story.

Kane has scored four times in six games at Euro 2020 to help England reach the European championship final.

The 27-year-old netted 23 times and made 14 assists in 35 games in the Premier League last term.

