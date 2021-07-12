Man United aren't considering swap deal for Harry Kane this summer - report

Manchester United aren't interested in a swap deal with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 12 July 2021, 07:00 UK
Harry Kane
Harry Kane (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United aren’t interested in a swap deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Manchester United have been linked with a swoop to sign the England international from Tottenham in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Kane is eager to leave Spurs this summer as the 27-year-old looks to compete for major silverware at club level after a trophy drought at Tottenham.

According to the same story, the England captain believes the time is right to try something different after coming through the ranks at the north London club.

However, The Daily Express is reporting Manchester United have played down the suggestion that the 20-time English champions could be ready to complete a swap deal for Kane.

The media outlet write that the Red Devils are prioritising a deal for a new centre-half and a new central midfielder in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Raphael Varane is Manchester United’s top target to bolster Solskjaer’s defensive line in the upcoming Premier League season, according to the report.

Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 games in the Premier League last term but Spurs finished in seventh place in the top flight.

