Manchester United have launched a bid to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in signing the highly-rated 18-year-old.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions have tabled a bid to sign the FC Barcelona youngster as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to continue his rebuild at Manchester United.

According to the story, the Red Devils submitted a €20m (£17m) bid for the 18-year-old in the hope of convincing FC Barcelona to sell the promising Spanish midfielder.

Fichajes suggest that Manchester United could capitalise on FC Barcelona’s financial woes as the Spanish side look to comply with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Manchester United hope to take advantage of FC Barcelona’s precarious situation as the La Liga giants look to create room on their wage bill to re-sign Lionel Messi, according to the report.

Moriba has scored one goal and has made two assists in 14 games in La Liga in his fledgling career in the Spanish top flight so far.

The Spain Under-17 international started his youth career at Espanyol before he moved to FC Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2010.

The Guinea-born midfielder scored twice in 22 games for the B team over the past two seasons.

