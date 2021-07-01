Manchester United are close to completing a deal to sign Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund accepted a £73.1m offer for the England international, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet WAZ, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are on the cusp of finally signing the 21-year-old following their lengthy pursuit of the England man.

The same article states that the Red Devils were initially struggling to reach a deal with Dortmund given the Bundesliga outfit wanted to secure a transfer fee around £77.4m.

According to the same story, Manchester United have already failed with two bids worth £61.9m and £67.1m for the former Manchester City forward.

However, WAZ is reporting that Dortmund have finally accepted Manchester United’s third bid of £73.1m for the English forward.

The German media outlet claim that the two clubs still have some details that need to be finalised before Sancho’s transfer can be completed.

Sancho has been a key player for Dortmund over the past three seasons in the German top flight, scoring 50 goals and making 64 assists in 134 appearances in the Bundesliga last term.

The Manchester United target hasn’t started a game for England at the European championship so far.

Sancho made a brief substitute appearance in England’s 1-0 win over Czech Republic last week.

