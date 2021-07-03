Denis Irwin has praised the “fantastic” Jadon Sancho after Manchester United confirmed a deal in principle to sign the winger from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old has been relentlessly linked with a transfer to Old Trafford in recent months and he was thought to be close to a switch last summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Manchester United have now agreed a transfer fee believed to be worth around £73m for Sancho with Borussia Dortmund and the Red Devils are set to complete the signing of the England international after Euro 2020.

Sancho netted 16 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that the winger will be able to help fire Manchester United to a Premier League title challenge next term.

Now, Manchester United legend Irwin has revealed his delight at seeing Sancho edge closer to a move to Old Trafford and he is expecting big things from him at the club next season.

Speaking in an interview with MUTV, Irwin said of Sancho: “He’s a fantastic player.

“I mean you look at the Bundesliga last year and the amount of goals and assists he made for Borussia Dortmund. He’s got good experience, even though he’s a young lad, as Dortmund are a big team with big support, they’ve got great support there.

“It’s great that he comes in and knows the Premier League and knows the surroundings in England. He should be able to slot in straight away and I am really looking forward to watching him play.

“He gives Ole more options, definitely more competition, as he’s a quality player. We’ve not seen much of him at the Euros, as of yet, but he is very, very clever. He has great pace as well and an eye for goal.

“I think, to play in a front-three, you’ve got to have an eye for goal and he’ll certainly add to that. He can play in a number of positions but he often plays in a front-three on the right for Dortmund.

“As I said, if you’re going to play in a front-three, you have got to have the ability to score goals. You can’t rely on the centre-forward all the time. He brings that and brings excitement. He gets the ball, is quick and direct, and I’m really looking forward to that. I really am.”

Manchester United confirmed their second signing of the summer on Friday when they completed a deal to land goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 35, on a two-year contract.

