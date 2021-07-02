Manchester United are one of four clubs interested in signing Rangers captain James Tavernier, according to a report in England.

90Min is reporting that the Red Devils are looking at the Rangers skipper as a potential recruit at right-back.

The same article states that Manchester United believe Tavernier could be a viable alternative to Kieran Trippier if the Atletico Madrid defender proves too difficult to sign.

The 29-year-old played a key role for Steven Gerrard as Rangers ended their 10-year wait to win the Scottish Premier League title last season.

90Min go on to outline that Rangers are in a strong position given that the former Newcastle United defender signed a new three-year deal at Ibrox Stadium back in April.

The report claims that Arsenal, Brighton, Norwich City and Manchester United are all interested in a potential swoop to sign Tavernier.

Rangers are under financial pressure following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic so the SPL title holders could be tempted into selling their left-back, according to the report.

Tavernier scored 12 times and made nine assists in 33 games in the SPL last term.

The Rangers defender has scored 65 times in 289 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at Ibrox after his move to the SPL side from Wigan Athletic in 2015.

