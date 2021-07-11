Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a potential swoop to sign Denmark and Lyon defender Joachim Andersen in the current transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato is reporting that Manchester United and Spurs are looking at the former Fulham defender as a potential defensive recruit ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Andersen has attracted some suitors after he was one of the more impressive players at Fulham last season despite Scott Parker’s side being relegated to the Championship.

According to the same story, Manchester United and Spurs are looking at Andersen as a potential option following Andersen’s return to Ligue 1 side Lyon from his loan spell at Fulham.

Foot Mercato report that Lyon would be willing to sell Andersen if the French side receive an offer in the region of £25.5m for the 25-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Andersen scored one goal and made one assist in 31 games in the Premier League last term while on loan to Fulham. The Denmark international moved to Lyon from Sampdoria in 2019.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip