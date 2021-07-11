Man United, Tottenham interested in Denmark defender Joachim Andersen - report

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Denmark international Joachim Andersen, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 11 July 2021, 08:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a potential swoop to sign Denmark and Lyon defender Joachim Andersen in the current transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato is reporting that Manchester United and Spurs are looking at the former Fulham defender as a potential defensive recruit ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Andersen has attracted some suitors after he was one of the more impressive players at Fulham last season despite Scott Parker’s side being relegated to the Championship.

According to the same story, Manchester United and Spurs are looking at Andersen as a potential option following Andersen’s return to Ligue 1 side Lyon from his loan spell at Fulham.

Foot Mercato report that Lyon would be willing to sell Andersen if the French side receive an offer in the region of £25.5m for the 25-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Andersen scored one goal and made one assist in 31 games in the Premier League last term while on loan to Fulham. The Denmark international moved to Lyon from Sampdoria in 2019.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Fabrizio Romano: Ben White is 'really close' to signing for Arsenal
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC have 'strong interest' in signing Declan Rice
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Fabrizio Romano: Takehiro Tomiyasu 'really tempted' by Tottenham transfer
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano issues update on Man United interest in Real Madrid star
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp wants three new Liverpool FC signings this summer – report
Related Articles

Home »
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Fabrizio Romano: Ben White is 'really close' to signing for Arsenal
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC have 'strong interest' in signing Declan Rice
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Fabrizio Romano: Takehiro Tomiyasu 'really tempted' by Tottenham transfer
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano issues update on Man United interest in Real Madrid star
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp wants three new Liverpool FC signings this summer – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network